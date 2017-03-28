Though many find him to be one of the more annoying and obnoxious people on the earth there is no denying that this guy is supremely talented. He is one of the best young guitarists in music today. Plus, when he feels like it, he can write a catchy tune.

Born in Connecticut, Mayer began playing the guitar at the age of 13. He was influenced by the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughn and Robert Cray. Mayer attended the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston before moving to the South to concentrate on his music. Multiple Grammy Award winner, Mayer first began playing acoustic music then he moved on to pop then to a more bluesy sound.

Though his Twitter and TMZ antics might aggravate people, he is still well respected amongst his peers. So much so that artists like Kanye West, B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Common, John Scofield, and Eric Clapton asked him to collaborate with them on different tracks.

Additional Information:

-Date: April 1, 2017

-Venue: Bell Centre

-Website: www.johnmayer.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Prices: $78.25, $100.25, $122.25 (plus taxes and service charges)

-Show Time: 7:30 p.m.

-Opening Act: The Record Company