Formed in 1962 this English rock band made its mark on the music world. They had hits on both sides of the Atlantic with songs like “She’s Not There”, “Tell Her No” and “Time of the Season”. Their album the Odyssey and Oracle was named number 100 on Rolling Stone’s Greatest 500 Albums of All Time. Their time was rather short in that by December 1967 the band had broken up.

The two main members of the band, Colin Blunstone (lead vocals) and Rod Argent (organ, backing and lead vocals), got back together and even released a couple of albums, New World (1991), As Far As I Can See… (2004), Breathe Out, Breathe In (2011), and Still Got That Hunger (2015). All this time they have been touring, playing at festivals and appearing on late night television.

Additional Information:

-Date: April 1, 2017

-Venue: Theatre Imperial

-Website: www.thezombiesmusic.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.en.tixza.com

-Ticket Prices: $62.14, $67.81, $79.29 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 8:00 p.m. (Doors @ 7:00 p.m.)