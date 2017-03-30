Presented by radio station Ford, Face à Face des Célébrité is a friendly hockey game that sees two teams comprised of local celebrities compete for bragging rights. All proceeds raised from the game go towards the Montreal Canadien’s Children’s Foundation. So you get the fun of a hockey game and the good feeling that comes with helping sick kids.

This is the event’s sixth year and you can come out and cheer on the players. One team will be captained by director/actor Louis Morissette and the other captain will be actor Patrice Bélanger.

Additional Information:

-Date: April 2, 2017

-Venue: Bell Centre

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Price: $8.50 (plus handling charges)

-Game Time: 1:00 p.m.