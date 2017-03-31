Some people get numerically older but never seem to age meaning they keep up with the times. Such a person is Bryan Ferry. The sixty-nine-year-old former frontman of Roxy Music remains as cool and suave as he ever was. Oozes slickness and just plain cool. Loungey and swarmy without being sickening. He croons in a way that sounds like he is just about to fall asleep and yet it is totally engaging. Dunno how he does it.

When Roxy Music came onto the British music scene in the early 70s a lot of the spotlight shone on their frontman, Bryan Ferry. During the 70s and 80s they had much success with hit singles like “More Than This” and “Jealous Guy”. While the band was together and successful Bryan Ferry began a solo career and now at the age of 68 he is forging on.

Bryan Ferry is responsible for the creation of a sub genre of pop music called sophisti-pop. Always dapper looking in a suit Bryan Ferry has brought a touch of class and sophistication to the pop world. He is best known for his songs “Slave to Love” and “Don’t Stop the Dance”.

Besides his own songs Ferry has gained quite a rep for covering other artists’ songs. He has done Cole Porter’s “You Do Something To Me”, Lesley Gore’s “It’s My Party” and The Rolling Stones “Sympathy For the Devil”. Between Roxy Music and his solo career he has sold over 30 million albums.

Additional Information:

-Date: April 3, 2017

-Venue: Theatre St. Denis

-Website: www.bryanferry.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.ticketpro.ca

-Ticket Prices: $74.75, $88.75, $108.75, $138.75 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 8:00 p.m.