The highly successful “Fast & Furious” franchise is already up to its sixth installment, having entertained audiences around the world with fast cars & impressive action sequences. Fast 5 was solid on many levels such as the script, cast, directing, pacing of the story and pretty awesome action sequences, so part 6 has some pretty big shoes to fill. The return of Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) propels the story another step forward and sets the stage for the long awaited reunion with her true love.

Dom (Vin Diesel) and his team left off in Fast 5 with a ton of money and went their separate ways. Agent Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) recruits Dom, Brian (Paul Walker) and the rest of the team to dismantle a rival crew run by Owen Shaw (Luke Evans), who steals a component that could be used in terrorist activities. The motivating factor for Dom is the revelation that his ex-girlfriend Letty is alive and working with Owen. His determination to get her back puts his life and the lives of the people that he cares about under serious threat.

Fast & Furious 6 is grittier than number 5 and is less centered on the showy cars. The story about the character of Owen Shaw and his motivations could have been a bit more developed as the story around him was a bit confusing at times. On the positive, the reunion of Vin and Michelle is memorable. Their on-screen chemistry brings another dimension to the film. Ludacris and Tyrese resume their respective roles and once again bring some humor to lighten things up.

The scenes with the plane and the car chase with the army tank make an impression but they do not quite match the amazing scenes with Vin and Paul driving their cars with a massive vault attached through the streets of Rio in part 5, nor that daring escape from the train. Despite some of these points, F&F 6 is still quite entertaining and one hell of a ride. Once again, director Justin Lin did a great job. Fans can rejoice, because after viewing this film, you can look forward to a seventh installment next year, as production is already underway with action star Jason Statham joining the cast.

Special Features:

-Digital Copy

-Take Control

-The Making of Fast & Furious 6

-Planes, Tanks and Automobiles

-It’s All About the Cars

-Hand to Hand Fury

-Fast & Furious 7 First Look

-Deleted Scenes