Drums, brass, pipes, and bugles make up the sound of the modern day tattoo. In the past the sound of the tattoo used to signal the end of the serving of alcohol and for soldiers to return to their camp.

It has been 25 years since the Black Watch Tattoo has performed in Montreal. Their return coincides with the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge fought during World War I. It was a battle in which Canadian soldiers showed their worth and took heavy casualties. The performance, which includes the marching, music and demonstration of military skills, also comes as part of the 375th birthday of the city of Montreal. It all adds up to a family friendly event.

All profits generated through ticket sales will go to support the Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services’ RESPECT campaign.

TATTOO PERFORMERS

• Black Watch Pipes and Drums

• Black Watch Tattoo Guard

• Black Watch Association Pipes and Drums

• Black Watch Cadet Pipes and Drums

• Kings Edgehill School Cadet Corps Drill Team

• 6 R22eR Band • Fusiliers Mont Royal Band

• RMC St-Jean Flag Party

• HMCS Donnacona Flag Party

• RCEME School Borden (Jiffy Jeep)

• Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders of Canada Pipes and Drums

• RCAF Band Ensemble “Jet Stream” from 17 Wing Winnipeg

• 2 CMBG Pipes and Drums

• The Elgin and District Pipes and Drums

• 78th Frasers Quebec and Montreal

• Compagnie Franche de la Marine • Royal Scottish Country Dance Society

• Montreal Highland Dance Association

• Phoenix English Country Dancers

• Salty Dog (Celtic String Quartet)

• Les Eclusiers de Lachine (Dance)

• Montreal Chan Lion Dance Club

• Celtic Grace Irish Dance Group

• Black Watch and R22eR re-Enactors

• James Ellis, The History Factor

• Canadian Military Wives Choir

• Deer Family Dancers and Buffalo Hat Singers

• 3e Batterie de Montreal

• Montreal Fire Department High Angle (Spiderman) Team

• Combined Welsh Male, Royal Canadian Hussars Association and Cadet Choir.

Additional Information:

-Date: April 8, 2017

-Venue: Bell Centre

-Website: www.blackwatchcanada.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Prices: $52.10, $58.00, $69.35, $78.25, $88.35, $100.25, $107.35, $122.25 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 3:00 p.m.