Shonda Rhimes must be one of the busiest people in television today. The writer/producer/director has had more than her share of hugely successful series of late. It all really started roughly a decade ago with Grey’s Anatomy then moved on to Private Practice, Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder and The Catch. Phew! The lady must not sleep very much. Scandal was the series that cemented her as a power player in television series. Whatever she touches seems to mean great ratings for the station airing her series.

The double pronged attack on Scandal is completed by Kerry Washington. She was born to play Olivia Pope. Portraying a character that is a delightful mix of sexy, smart, confident, and vulnerable is a tricky ask, but not beyond Washington’s talent. The star certainly does the heavy lifting in the series and provides a nice centre in which everything else revolves around.

Like (but unlike) Ray Donovan, but in Washington, when you get into trouble the person you want to call is Olivia Pope (played by Kerry Washington). The former Director of Communications at the White House has struck out on her own, gathered a loyal team and set up shop in a funky office space as a crisis management firm. Where the cases come fast and furious.

The newest addition to the Pope team is young female lawyer Quinn Perkins (played by Katie Lowes). She believes after she is “hired” by team member Harrison Wright (played by Columbus Short) that she will be joining a powerful law firm only to be told they are lawyers, but not a law firm. Olivia, Harrison, Huck (played by Guillermo Diaz), Abby (played by Darby Stanchfield), and Stephen (played by Henry Ian Cusick) all work around the clock to make sure their clients’ issues never make it to court.

Because they are in one of the most corrupt and high stakes cities in the world in Washington Olivia’s firm is never short on clients. Between the political, influential and wealthy they all seem to find themselves in Olivia’s office at one time or another.

Besides all the challenges and twists and turns her clients provide, there is also Olivia’s relationship with the office of the President and President Fitzgerald Grant (played by Tony Goldwyn) himself. Oftentimes, that is trickier for her to navigate than what her clients present.

Totally a series that encourages binge watching and will have you on the edge of your seat the entire time. A short seven episodes in this the first season and you’ll find yourself rushing to get season two straightaway.

Special Features:

-Scandal: Setting the Pace

-Gladiators in Suits: Casting a Series

-Scripting Scandal

-Sneak Peeks of ABC on DVD, Who Framed Roger Rabbit: 25th Anniversary Edition