If your idea of fun is to watch huge monster trucks crush everything in their path then head on over to the Big O on Saturday because you will be able to get your fill of that during Monster Spectacular.

Many of the monster trucks are 12 feet high and 12 feet wide weighing in at around 10,000 pounds and possess 1,500 horse power. Using their power they can crush anything in their way like another car, vans and even school buses. Over the course of the show there will be three different competition categories: wheelies, races over cars and freestyle. Besides the top events there will also be demolition derbies, oval races and freestyle motorcycling/VTT. To accommodate and amplify the effect a whole new race track has been designed specifically for this show.

Some of the biggest names in the biz will be there like Brutus, Avenger and Bounty Hunter. At 5:00 p.m. spectators will be allowed on the floor to participate in the pit party before the real show begins. You can use this opportunity to meet your favourite drivers.

Additional Information:

-Date: April 8, 2017

-Venue: Olympic Stadium

-Website: www.chisarel.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.ticketpro.com

-Ticket Prices: VIP $86.00 | P1 Adult: $54.00 / Child: $43.00 | P2 Adult: $43.00 / Child: $31.00 | P3 Adult: $31.00 / Child: $24.00 (plus handling charges)

Free for children under 2 sitting on a parent’s lap.

Note : Not recommended for children under the age of 2.

VIP : Includes a surprise to be picked up at the souvenir kiosk the night of the show.

-Event Time: 7:00 p.m. (Doors @ 5:00 p.m.)