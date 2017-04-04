DreamWorks Animation and 20th Century Fox have released the first trailer for CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS: THE FIRST EPIC MOVIE! Based on the worldwide sensation and bestselling book series and starring Kevin Hart and Ed Helms CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS: THE FIRST EPIC MOVIE tells the story of George and Harold, who hypnotize their principal into thinking he’s a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named Captain Underpants.

CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS: THE FIRST EPIC MOVIE hits theaters everywhere on June 2, 2017!

CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS: THE FIRST EPIC MOVIE

Release Date: June 2, 2017

Director: David Soren

Writer: Nicholas Stoller (Based on the Epic Novels by Dav Pilkey)

Producers: Mark Swift, Mireille Soria

Cast: Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, Nick Kroll, Thomas Middleditch, Jordan Peele, Kristen Schaal

SYNOPSIS

Based on the worldwide sensation and bestselling book series, and boasting an A-list cast of comedy superstars headed by Kevin Hart and Ed Helms, DreamWorks Animation brings audiences the long-awaited global movie event, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie. This raucously subversive comedy for the entire family tells the story of two overly imaginative pranksters named George and Harold, who hypnotize their principal into thinking he’s a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named Captain Underpants.

