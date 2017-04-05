This Scottish rock trio (Simon Neil – guitar/lead vocals, James Johnston – bass/vocals, Ben Johnston – drums/vocals) is seven albums into their career and still have not made a significant breakthrough on this side of the Atlantic. In the U.K. it is a different story with four of their albums reaching the top 5 and one reaching the number one position on the U.K. album charts. Singles from these albums have also made it into the top 10.

Now, with the release of their latest album Ellipsis it is obvious they are making the move towards making their mark in North America. Biffy Clyro (named after a Scottish club player) have stated that their sound has been influenced by bands like Rush, Metallica, Pixies, Foo Fighters, and Nirvana. Mainstream success in the U.K. came after they opened for the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse, The Who, and Rolling Stones.

Live is where the band shines. They have previously won Q Magazine’s Award for Best Live Act (2011). Make sure not to miss them this go around.

Additional Information:

-Date: April 9, 2017

-Venue: Club Soda

-Website: www.biffyclyro.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.en.tixza.com

-Ticket Price: $30.50 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 8:00 p.m. (Doors @ 7:00 p.m.)

-Opening Act: O’Brother