Written by Terry Gillespie:

Homeboy is a celebration of my 70th birthday and 50 years of playing Blues Music as a career. In the midst of winter of 1968 I came home to Canada • my baggage was my amplifier and a superb musical education both formal and from the streets of Detroit. During my lifelong journey in quest of the roots of the music I love I have played with some of the best musicians in the land.

Homeboy is a live recording from The Granary Beizle in Vankleek Hill, Ontario during the course of the summer of 2016 with some of these beautiful musicians. My strongest belief is when everyone is in the band there will be no strife. Love TerryI

I was joined by: Guitar Red, guitar • Andrew Cowan, guitar • Jody Golick, sax • Brant Parker, guitar • Peter Measroch, keys • Andre Whiteman, bass • Chris Breitner, bass • Wayne Stoute, drums

Lyndell Montgomery joins us on vocal on track 1.

Special thanks to Bob Bottieri for the art work including the painting for the cover. Adam Lalonde from Bobby Lalonde Music for the mastering, Rowan Alcock for the mixing. All our friends at The Granary for being so special for the last 15 years. Love you all!

Very Special thanks to Michael O’Farrell for Tijuana street

and cantina soundscape on Track 2.