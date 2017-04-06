Grand Prize

BELLE DE NUIT – GRISÉLIDIS RÉAL, AUTOPORTRAITS

Director: Matie-Eve De Grave

This film is overwhelmingly authentic. A journey that allows us to discover what it is to be an artist without compromise. A discreet, sensitive and poetic realization of the necessity of art as an essential weapon of survival.

Jury Prize

DANS LES PAS DE TRISHA BROWN

Director: Marie-Helene Rebois

A film on the visionary work of a great contemporary dance choreographer, Trisha Brown. A sober look at the choreographer.

Best First Film

KOUDELKA, SHOOTING HOLY LAND

Director: Gilad Baram

A first film by Gilad Baram, who worked as an assistant of the Czech photographer Josef Koudelka, which succeeds in framing his subject with a camera that recalls Koudelka’s rigor, research and consciousness.

Best Biography

PAVLENSKY – MAN AND MIGHT

Director: Irene Langemann

A striking portrait of an outstanding artist. We discover Petr Pavlensky, for whom social and militant commitment is inseparable from his life and art. By pushing the limits of political art into his body, Pavlensky embodies a powerful denunciation of the Russian political system. The realization is as surgical, just and direct, as its subject.

Special Prize

WIM

Director: Lut Vandekeybus

The director made this which is a portrait of her brother, the star choreographer Wim Vandekeybus. The strength of the film is in the blurring of the boundaries between the life of the choreographer and his everyday life. At times one wonders whether the film is a documentary, a biography or a corporate video of self-promotion. To the viewer to decide.