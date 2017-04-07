This is a long existing sports team that really provides excitement and entertainment with every game they play. No matter that they are not a professional team that plays in a league. You will still have plenty of fun at one of their games.

The Harlem Globetrotters formed in 1926 and have been bringing their brand of basketball to people around the globe ever since. Initially they were a serious competitive team then they eventually worked the “show” aspect into their game. Their games became exhibits of coordination, amazing dribbling, juggling of the ball between players, making difficult shots, and various other amazing skills. They have also incorporated some comedy skits and audience participation moments into their games.

Nowadays their usual opponent is the hapless Washington Generals, who the Globetrotters have beaten thousands of times in a row. The team has won over 22,000 basketball games during their existence, but they insist that each of their exhibition games is legitimate.

Beloved by fans of all ages, the red, white and blue of the uniforms and their team song “Sweet Georgia Brown” (the whistled version) have become know to millions of fans over the years. This is one of those rare occasions where you can bring the whole family and they will find something to like about the show the Harlem Globetrotters put on.

Additional Information:

-Date: April 9, 2017

-Venue: Bell Centre

-Website: www.harlemglobetrotters.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Prices: $38.00, $46.00, $61.50, $80.75, $108.75, $165.75 (plus handling charges)

-Game Time: 2:00 p.m.