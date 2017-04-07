(April 7, 2017 – Toronto, ON) Canadian alt pop-inspired singer-songwriter-composer Adaline has released the debut single “Entertainer” from her anticipated third studio album Aquatic – due out June 2 via Cadence Music Group. Adaline, whose moody pop compositions have been featured in over 60 television shows and films, premiered her sultry new single via The Line of Best Fit. The track is now available to purchase via iTunes and stream on all digital platforms. Of the track, The Line of Best Fit praises, “Having honed her craft working on collaborations, live residences, and taking her time to live life, opening track “Entertainer” is exceedingly human.”

Aquatic follows Adaline’s critically-acclaimed and Western Canadian Music Award nominated sophomore album Modern Romance. Produced predominately by Tino Zolfo, the aptly titled Aquatic, features 10 brand new hook-infused percussive torch-pop songs. Conceptualized on the ocean, it lyrically serves as a metaphoric baptism – one of starting over. Aquatic is a journey through the darker side of love. It speaks to the unending search for real connections in a world where such a notion is riddled with cruel falsehoods and misplaced expectations. The albums lead single “Entertainer” perfectly captures this sentiment.

“I don’t need another person to merely entertain me romantically. I’m looking for a little bravery,” remarks Adaline on the message behind “Entertainer”. “I find it a common sentiment in my generation: we’re looking for something just a little more profound.”

Aquatic is now available to pre-order through iTunes and Amazon. Fans who pre-order the LP through iTunes will instantly receive “Entertainer”.