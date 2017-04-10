Way back in 1977 five guys from Sheffield, England got together and formed the hard rock band Def Leppard and, as they say, the rest is history. They began as part of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal and ended up as a household name that has sold over 100 million albums worldwide.

The high point for Def Leppard began with the launch of MTV and ended with the grunge era. During the 80s and early 90s they released hit after hit the likes of “Rock of Ages”, “Photograph”, “Pour Some Sugar On Me”, “Hysteria”, “Love Bites”, and “Have You Ever Needed Somebody So Bad”. The last single was from the first album released after the death of founding member and guitarist, Steve Clark.

The band is no stranger to tragedy. Besides the death of Steve Clark in 1991 due to an overdose of drugs and alcohol the band’s drummer, Rick Allen, lost his left arm in 1984 due to a car accident. Allen has continued on as the band’s drummer using his legs to do some of the drumming. In 1992 Vivian Campbell, formerly of the bands Dio and Whitesnake, joined as Clark’s replacement.

Additional Information:

-Date: April 10, 2017

-Venue: Bell Centre

-Website: www.defleppard.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Prices: $58.00, $89.25, $111.25, $133.25, $165.25 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 7:00 p.m.

-Opening Act: Tesla and Poison