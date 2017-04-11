If you were to get into a time machine back to the 80s then you would see plenty of bands like Steel Panther. Their look and sound is straight from the glam metal of the 1980s. This band based out of Los Angeles is still sporting that look and music in the year 2015.

Known for their funny and filthy lyrics, the band really is over-the-top. You could guess that by their album titles like Balls Out and All You Can Eat and song titles like “Fat Girl (Thar She Blows)” and “The Burden of Being Wonderful”.

After working under another name from the early 2000s, in 2008 they decided to change the name to Steel Panther. After releasing their debut album in 2003 they earned notice for an appearance on The Drew Carey Show and being in an commercial for the Discover Card.

Additional Information:

-Date: April 11, 2017

-Venue: Metropolis

-Website: www.steelpantherrocks.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.ticketmaster.ca

-Ticket Price: $34.50 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 8:00 p.m. (Doors @ 6:30 p.m.)

-Opening Act: Citizen Zero