Once you find out that the man behind the hit Broadway musical Hamilton (yes, Trump, I did say hit) is the one who wrote the music for the latest Disney hit animated film, Moana, you will understand the brilliance of the songs and the way they stick with you. The Oscar nomination did not come out of left field.

Besides the great music there are other winning aspects of the film. The feminism and environmentalism involved are important messages for young viewers and also timely in regards to what is going on in the world today. Showing young girls that it is okay to be strong and determined is something they need to hear.

Though, like most Disney films, this is aimed primarily at young people most of it will appeal to the parents/adults in the audience as well. That is because it is well done. From the scope of the story to the high calibre animation to the paying attention of details like establishing character motivation, it has all been paid attention to. At the top of the reason to watch pile is its core. Self-discovery is what drives everything forward here. And that is something that all ages can relate to. The celebrating that goes on throughout of individuality and how important it is in our world.

Growing up on a tropical island sounds like heaven to most. And it is…for the most part for a young girl named Moana (Auli’i Cravalho – first film) is happy, but she does have a case of wanderlust. Moana’s father (Temuera Morrison – Once Were Warriors, Green Lantern) is the chief and she is to take his place when the time comes, so he is really protective of her. He rarely lets Moana out of his sight and definitely does not allow her into the water. His over-protectiveness seems merited when Moana loses the ancient stone of Fiti.

As she grows older, the pull of the ocean does not lessen in Moana. Her father’s position has not changed one iota, however. Her grandmother Tala (Rachel House – Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Whale Rider) encourages her to explore and live her dreams. At the same time she teaches her granddaughter the truth of her people’s history and that she actually has the ancient stone of Fiti.

With the encouragement of her grandmother Moana sets off to bring Fiti to the demigod, Maui (Dwayne Johnson – Fast & Furious 7, Tooth Fairy). She manages, after much struggle, to join her on her quest across the Pacific that leads them to a confrontation with the powerful, Te Ka.

