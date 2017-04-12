I remember seeing Ms. Harvey open up for U2 a couple of years back and thinking she was the heir apparent to Chrissie Hynde. She was a rockin’ chick who seemed to be the type who put up with no crap. On her latest album, she has become somewhat of an activist as well. Harvey is a musician who is interested in bringing issues to light and challenging us to do something about the unjust or damaging things that are happening around us. A call to action.

Listening to Harvey dive into personal dramas of such pure tortured melancholy is amazing when one considers how lesser talents might sound attempting the same diversions. Her songs oftentimes deliver a raw, austere sensuality that captures listeners into the dark depth of Harvey’s soul. It takes conviction of self to be so raw and tender all in the same breath.This artist’s music is overflowing with invention, emotion and brilliant poetry – additionally impressive is Harvey’s ability to play all of the instruments it generally takes to make a record (aside from the drums).

There are two opportunities to see this artist live, thought the second night is sold out.

Additional Information:

-Dates: April 14 + 15, 2017

-Venue: Metropolis

-Website: www.pjharvey.net

-Ticket Purchase: www.ticketmaster.ca

-Ticket Price: $69.50 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 8:30 p.m. (Doors @ 7:00 p.m.)