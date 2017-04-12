When talent like Martin Scorsese, Mark Wahlberg and Terence Winter (writer on The Sopranos) get together this is the result. I am like a broken record but HBO rarely has a misstep. The series concerns itself with a fictional version of the vibrant Atlantic City during the 1920s and the life of the man who ran the city, Enoch “Nucky” Thompson (an actual person). The backroom politics and underhanded dealings are an exciting watch.

Episode 1: 21: Nucky has to deal with some betrayal from those he most trusted. Margaret has to deal with her unruly son.

Episode 2: Ourselves Alone: Nucky has to deal with the fact that he might be losing control over Atlantic City. He also has to figure out who stabbed him in the back.

Episode 3: A Dangerous Maid: Nucky, who realizes his alcohol supply is not getting through, turns to a friend in politics for some help. Margaret deals with the house staff.

Episode 4: What Does the Bee Do?: Nucky makes a deal to try and get some alcohol into Atlantic City. Eli is not sure that The Commodore (played by Dabney Coleman) is the most capable leader.

Episode 5: Gimcrack and Bunkum: Nucky hires a new lawyer. One of The Commodore’s men teaches Jimmy a tough lesson.

Episode 6: The Age of Reason: Nucky tries to get some alcohol delivered to Philadelphia. Margaret finally goes to Confession.

Episode 7: Peg of Old: Margaret travels to New York to see her family. Jimmy goes a long way to prove his loyalty to his new ally.

Episode 8: Two Boats and a Lifeguard: While recovering after being shot, Nucky finds out some shocking information about his father. Now that he is more powerful it is causing Jimmy to rethink his relationship with Angela (played by Aleksa Palladino).

Episode 9: Battle of the Century: Nucky goes to Belfast in order to make a deal with the Irish. Margaret gets some bad news about Emily (played by Lucy and Jose Gallina).

Episode 10: Georgia Peaches: Jimmy tries to set up a new stream of incoming money. The city’s striking workers have to be dealt with by The Commodore.

Episode 11: Under God’s Power She Flourishes: The police suspect Jimmy in the murder of his own wife. Nucky finds out that Margaret has had an affair.

Episode 12: To the Lost: Jimmy is set to make a statement at Nucky’s trial. Margaret decides to change her life.

Special Features:

-Making of Boardwalk Empire

-“Atlantic City: The Original Sin City”

-Speakeasy Tour

-“Creating The Boardwalk”

-Character Dossier: evolving character guide

-Enhanced Viewing Picture-in-Picture on all 12 episode

-Character Dossiers

-Back to the Boardwalk

-Secrets of the Past: Storytelling in Episode 11

-Living in 1921

-The Money Decade

-New Characters

-Updates to the Boardwalk

-Season Two Promo Spot