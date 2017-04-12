About The Song:

“Afterlife” is not a track that will offer up answers, but rather it’s an examination of life and its intricate complexities. Through diving into the idea of reincarnation as a metaphor for love, the track is difficult in its nature, but it’s a stunning look at reality and all of its frustrating moments. The end result is a track that simultaneously creates a catchy feel with emotive lyricism.

KATMAZ Take On The Track

“Afterlife” is a song I wrote a long time ago that has just been sitting in my hard drive for years. I decided to go back at it and fit it into a direction that I am moving in as an artist. The song uses the idea of reincarnation as a metaphor for love. Specifically, the first verse is the image of a fish constantly battling upstream and getting nowhere, so it decides to travel down stream falling off a waterfall. The second verse is the image of a rodent in a village that is lured away by music (pied piper kinda deal) to a cliff. I’d love to do an animated video for this in the way of ‘Riki Tiki Tiki” but I’m not sure how to make that happen. The song ends in frustration, and a guitar solo to take out said frustration.

About The Artist

Katmaz is Matthew Kaz, an American songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist who approaches music from the visual sense first, which often results in an emotional and cinematic sound. Influenced by the likes of Radiohead, Beck, and Gorillaz, the Brooklyn-based artist gave a sample of his emotive, soulful strain of music with his release “Nautical Things” in April of 2016.

Please Listen To Afterlife Here:

https://soundcloud.com/katmaz/afterlife1

Website: www.Katmaz.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/katmazmusic/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Katmazmusic/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/katmazmusic