The very successful music career of The Dixie Chicks has been somewhat overshadowed by their politics. Though most of the world supported the country trio when they, at a concert in London in 2003, denounced the at the time President George Bush. The backlash in the States was swift and widespread. Public protests ensued along with boycotts of their music. It is just now that they are getting back to just making music.

Over their 28 years together the Dixie Chicks have won an impressive 13 Grammy Awards, sold over 30 million albums and are the biggest selling country music band and all-female band since 1991. Taking their name from the track “Dixie Chicken” by Lowell George of Little Feat, they got together in Texas in 1989 and were initially a foursome that played bluegrass and country. In 1992 the foursome became a threesome and Natalie Maines was brought in as lead singer. They now had a more contemporary sound and a recording contract with Sony. The success came shortly afterwards. It was a crossover success with singles like “Goodbye Earl”, “Long Time Gone”, “Not Ready to Make Nice”, and a Fleetwood Mac cover “Landslide”.

Though burnt by their outspokeness, the band has not shied away from stating things as they feel. They often look for outlets outside of music like playing at Rock the Vote to encourage young people to vote, calling out other country artists like Toby Keith for their right wing politics, released a song to benefit those affected by Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, and took part in the Vote for Change tour.

They are now on a world tour even though they have not released an album since 2006’s Taking the Long Way.

Additional Information:

-Date: April 15, 2017

-Venue: Bell Centre

-Website: www.dixiechicks.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Prices: $78.25, $100.25, $122.25, $153.75 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 7:30 p.m.

-Opening Act: Smooth Hound Smith