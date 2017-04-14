Novocaine’ is packed with neo-nostalgic modern retro-love in the style of Electric Guest, Miike Snow and Empire Of The Sun. is packed with neo-nostalgic modern retro-love in the style ofand

Led with a pumping, hypnotic bass line and shimmering falsettos, it will undoubtedly induce our inner finger-pointing disco moves. Lovespeake’s six-piece live act vividly contrasts the plentiful colours of its graphics with the members’ monochrome outfits.

The massive energy this group brings to the recording as well as a live setting simply can’t be understated.

Oh, and on top of it all, the track features the man behind the number 1 on Hype Machine and Beats Electronics commercial, Atlantic Records’ Max Frost.