ERA9 WILL RELEASE THEIR ALBUM « GRAVITY » ON APRIL 28 AT THEATRE PLAZA

Drawing from the future rather than the past, ERA9 merge Rock, Hip-Hop and Electronic Dance Music to create their own unique sonic architecture, which they dub “TrapRock”, describing it as ‘revolutionary, unparalleled, eclectic, melodic and heavy.”

Working together as a collective, their dedication and professionalism has lead this Montreal, QC based band to tour the US with Trapt, Pop Evil, Drowning Pool, Gemini Syndrome and Saving Abel, along with being nodded as opening support for Hed PE, POD, From Ashes To New, Saliva, Filter, Gilby Clarke, Sebastian Bach, Hoobastank, Art Of Dying and The Veer Union, also performing at the 100th Grey Cup Festival w/ Sam Robert’s Band and Treble Charger.

ERA9 will be releasing their first full length album ‘Gravity’ at Théâtre Plaza on April 28th. ERA9 continues to demonstrate that their unique live experience brings concert goers from different scenes together and party hard to their genre-bending sound. Their music touches each end of the spectrum, with heavy guitar breakdowns and trap drops, accompanied by epic EDM build-ups and big bass, all meshed with hip-hop and melodic vocals. Their stage performance is the real deal; a one of kind audience engaging force echoing an experience to be remembered long after the show is done. Picture their TrapRock sound, with backdrop video projections, sequenced light and smoke with a pit of fans just dancing from beginning to end! You’ll want to be there.

Watch this video, it sells itself. Era9 Live at Foufs – Montreal, QC. https://youtu.be/itsw9e_UR9Q

“We love how our music can bring everyone together and we’re excited to share it with the world. We’ve been releasing music since 2011 and toured across the US, supporting really great bands, and now we truly feel that over the years, we have come into our own with this next opus for fans. We believe that we’re in a new era of music that isn’t limited to one style of listener. We cater to all who open themselves to it! We value creative freedom in music and we promote open-mindedness and imagination.

ERA9’s ‘Gravity’ will be available on all major online retailers as of May 5, 2017.