“’The Exception’ is a song about confronting one’s expectations of forever, and coming to terms with impermanence,” said MERNA. “That’s a concept I’d been struggling with for a long time. Right at this time while dealing with personal loss, as if the universe was conspiring, my main collaborators got extremely busy and I found myself sans…. It was just me, and my keys/studio. I self produced/engineered the track (and the rest of the album to follow). Turns out circumstance knows best. I’ve never felt more satisfied or proud of my work.”

Sans is a unique and creative release from MERNA that showcases her multiple layers of musical and technical proficiency with her self-producing the entire EP from inception to completion.

Palestinian born, Toronto-based singer/songwriter/producer MERNA (formerly known as Ayah) blissfully spreads her wings in a space and time where evolution is imminent. After creating magical soundscapes with the likes of DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jill Scott) and James Poyser (The Roots), as well as releasing her dynamic The Calling featuring stellar production by Makai Black, executive producer Ali Shaheed Muhammad (A Tribe Called Quest, Lucy Pearl), she brazenly forays into the world of production and composition with this new self-produced /composed EP, Sans.