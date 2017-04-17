The Mormons are coming and would you believe it you are not going to want them to leave. This is pretty much a guaranteed great evening at the theatre. None other than the New York Times has labeled The Book of Mormon as the best musical of the century. Ok, so the century is only 14 years old, but still… Entertainment Weekly has called it the funniest musical of all time. If that isn’t enough it also won 9 Tony Awards in 2011 including Best Musical. Convinced yet? Did I mention that in 2012 it also won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album? A success on all levels.

A product of the fertile and twisted minds of the guys, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, behind South Park and Avenue Q, Robert Lopez. So that means that they know how to make people laugh and sing along. The story goes as such – two young Mormon missionaries are sent to a remote village in northern Uganda to spread the word and almost as soon as they arrive they realize they are in over their heads. The villagers, who are being abused by a ruthless dictator, are more worried about poverty, AIDS, famine, and war than they are about the word of God according to the Mormons.

In the comedy world fish out of water laughs have been used time and time again because if done well without fail it will make you laugh. There is plenty of religious satire and a little bit of off coloured language.

Make sure you get your tickets now as the run of engagement is limited and there are not tons of tickets left.

Additional Information:

-Dates: April 18-23, 2017

-Venue: Salle Wilfrid Pelletier – Place des Arts

-Website: www.bookofmormonbroadway.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.billeterie.placedesarts.com

-Ticket Prices: $42.75, $52.75, $62.75, $69.25, $79.25, $89.25, $104.25, $125.75, $135.75 (plus handling charges)

-Play Times: 2:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:00 p.m.