This is a series won Outstanding Drama Series two years in a row. Though it is out there at times it is quality stuff. In season three the surprises and secrets keep coming fast and furious. It is still stylish, sexy and shocking. The drama is there. Done in a quiet and understated way but it is there.

Right up front and centre is the unraveling of Don Draper (played by Jon Hamm). Mr. Cool and Collected comes apart at the seams due to his abundance of skeletons in the closet. His marriage to Betty (played by January Jones) seems to be done for after she finds out what kind of man she has married. There is no way out of this lie even by the master storyteller.

Not only the personal life of the main man at Sterling Cooper is going down the toilet but the entire advertising company’s future seems to be hanging by a string. The invasion of the Brits has not gone well. By the end of the season it has evolved into a full out war.

This is one of those rare series that starts off strong and was able to maintain the high quality throughout its run. That is due to the interesting characters (which each has their time in the sun) and the involved story lines. The late 50s and 60s portrayed in the series is a very vital and fascinating era. This series will have you googling stuff and exploring those decades even more.

More than the previous two season this one provides a telling picture of the time in the United States. Not just from a culture or fashion perspective, but also an historical one. It was the time of the Kennedy assassination and you can feel how all pervasive its effect was on all Americans. Plus there is the ongoing race relations

