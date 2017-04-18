Like most Cirque du Soleil shows, Volta has a spiritual and esoteric side to it. There are elements of transformation, freedom of choice, being true to oneself, and the power of working in a group within the story of Volta. All this is conveyed through the acrobatics of the show.

Waz is the well-known host of a game show. Somewhere along the path to stardom he forgot who he truly was. He begins to wonder if it is all worth it. Free Spritis come along and bring with them Waz’s childhood memories long repressed. Now it will be up to Waz to make the decision of whether to be true to himself or decide that being famous is more important.

This show is the brainchild of writer/director Bastien Alexandre and features music by electronic group M83. It is said to be inspired by the adventurous spirit of action sports.

Additional Information:

-Dates: April 20 – July 23, 2017

-Venue: Jacques-Cartier Pier at Old Port

-Website: www.cirquedusoleil.com/volta

-Ticket Purchase: www.cirquedusoleil.com

-Ticket Prices: $29.00 – $280.00 (plus handling charges)

-Show Times: 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m.