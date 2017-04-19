There are certain cartoons and animated characters that just resonate with kids. Peppa Pig is one of those type. And she is heading out on her first U.S. and Canadian tour live on stage. This is a show chock full of singing and dancing. Full of songs, dancing and games along with muddy puddles. Peppa and George plus all their friends are along for the ride.

Additional Information:

-Date: April 21, 2017

-Venue: Theatre Maisonneuve at Place des Arts

-Website: www.peppapigliveus.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.ticketmaster.com

-Ticket Prices: $42.25, $57.25, $68.75 (plus handling charges)

Show Times: 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.