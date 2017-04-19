Indie Montreal‘s media relations department (IMTL Press) are excited to announce Mal de Terre, the debut album from multi-insturmentalist Alix Noël-Guéry for his new project Prince Ali-X and his Ambassadors. Already well recognized for his involvement in different musical projects (notably with a Galaxie Prize, ADISQ Nomination and Best Canadian Folk Music Album award in 2012 to his name for his collaboration with Briga, his new project explores deep style crossovers between Afro-Haitian, Afro-Brasilian and Afro-Cuban music – all with twoudabou, son and samba influences – and presents a modern result sporting a clear Canadian influence.The album release will be celebrated at a launch show on May 11 at Rialto Hall.

Ali-X plays with his Montreal-based quartet, The Ambassadors of Sound: André Galamba on guitar (Brazil), Andrew Bruhelius on bass (Germany), Tacfarinas Kichou of percussion (Algeria). Michel Brindis on drums (Cuba).

This first album is a pop-infused and borderless jazz and afro-caribbean creation that jumps between hot and cold island sounds: Haiti-Montreal and Cuba-Manhattan. Like Atlas, Prince Ali-X and his Ambassadors hold the world on their shoulders, singing songs of sorrow and joy from the world over in an infinite loop of danse and trance.

Touched by the strength of the youths of Brazilian favelas who made him realize that art is the foundation of who we are as human beings, pianist-singer and accordionist, Ali-X quit his career in engineering to come back to his first passion, music. Son of Haitian guitar player, Ali-X started to learn arts at a very young age : theater, classical piano, and later, jazz-pop arrangement at Berklee College of music. After producing a Hip Hop album with the teenagers of the favelas of Fortaleza, Ali-X came back to his hometown, Montreal. He won many prizes (2 Galaxie prizes, ADISQ) in collaborations with local artists (Briga, Nelstor Valdez, La Banda de Gaza) and founded his own musical project: Prince Ali-X and the Ambassadors, which plays pop-jazz-Caribbean fusion transferring heatfrom a warm Island to a cold one: Haiti-Montreal & Cuba-Manhattan.

Montreal

Thursday, May 11, 2017

Rialto Hall | 5723 Parc

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Album launch Show

Free & Open to All