Together since 1994 this Montreal ska punk band has become a staple on the local music scene. While touring the planet they not only became a hit in their own city, but worldwide. They became known in these parts as the “Kings of Ska”. Lead singer Matt Collyer even went on to form Stomp Records, a label that features many punk or ska bands.

Like many ska bands their music deals with affairs of the heart, partying and generally enjoying life. Other than the occasional dark and down song, most of their music is fun and upbeat. Despite their success they have remained an independent band and continue to support other independent acts.

Known for their killer live shows this is really an act that you have to see in person to truly appreciate. They have toured at a crazy pace throughout their career. Playing gigs like Vans Warped Tour and with the likes of Mustard Plug, Gob, AFI, and Death by Stereo they have gained quite a varied fan base.

It is a general admission show.

-Date: April 21, 2017

-Venue: Club Soda

-Ticket Purchase: www.boutik.gtickets.net

-Ticket Price: $30.50 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 7:00 p.m. (Doors @ 6:00 p.m.)

-Opening Acts: Big D and the Kids Table, Bigwig, Dig It Up, Cardboard Crowns