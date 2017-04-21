Born in England but based in Los Angeles, Bonobo is really DJ/producer/musician Simon Green. He is certainly not green in that he released his first album back in 2000. Most recently he released his 6th album, Migration on the Ninja Tune label.

Plenty of sampling is involved in his music. Because it also involves large soundscape and sounds, Bonobo’s music has been used in several ads, video games and television shows. Games like UEFA Champions League 2006-2007 as well as television shows like The Newsroom, Skins and House of Cards.

In the early days, he performed solo live, but, as is the more recent trend, when he goes out on the road now an entire band comes along with him. On stage Bonobo is often accompanied by a drummer, sax, string section, guitarist, singer, and keyboardist.

Additional Information:

-Date: April 25, 2017

-Venue: Metropolis

-Website: www.bonobomusic.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.ticketmaster.ca

-Ticket Price: $32.00 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 8:00 p.m. (Doors @ 6:30 p.m.)

-Opening Act: Romare