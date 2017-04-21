Ingenious, dark and distorted – meet the Swedish underground indie-rock four-piece MANKIND.

With their previous releases leaving the Stockholm underground and warehouse scene well and truly shaken, MANKIND are back with a new single from their upcoming EP “Death”. With Sweden already getting drunk on disorder, it’s about time the rest of mankind joined the madness.

With previous track “Blood, Sugar” produced by no less than Gordon Raphael (The Strokes, Three Trapped Tigers) and propelling into aurally calculated chaos within a matter of seconds, new single “Three Handfuls Of Dirt” almost seems reticent… key word: almost. The song kicks off with a surprisingly regiment Spector-esque bass beat and nonchalant vocals, (seemingly) following a linear climb. And just as we settle with this steady structure MANKIND do what they do best and, with the retro vibe of The Doors and the rawness of The Jacques, they smack down a true frenzied climax on our unsuspecting ears.

With a savagely unexpected finish, engulfed by suddenly recognizable silence, we’re left in a vulnerable pit of adrenaline… alone, on the bus. A must see live single which will be out 28th April everywhere via Lazy Octopus.