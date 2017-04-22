Visually this film is splendid. The animation is eye catching. It is so good that it adds plenty of emotion to the story being told.

It is also remarkable in its portrayal of a female artist in Japan in the 19th century. This was the time in which the age of the samurai was coming to an end. Not often you get a story from this period from a female point of view.

O-ei (voiced by Erica Lindbeck) is the daughter of famous artist Hokusai (voiced by Richard Epcar). Her parents are divorced and she lives with her father. He is a mess and so she spends most of her time helping him get through life and produce work. Her father does not seem to care about anything but his art. Many in Edo (known today as Tokyo) clamour to see Hokusai’s art work. Really it is his daughter doing the work under his name. The truth is not known, however.

As time goes by O-ei decides to break out from her father’s shadow and produce her own work. She moves to Edo where she meets up with all kinds of other artists, spirits, dragons and courtesans. A change is coming in her life.

A different kind of coming of age tale. The story is rather dramatic but not overly. It will draw you in and make you involved in the lives of several of the well constructed characters. Even the moments that are a little predictable are bearable as they are well done.

The only negative about the film is that it ends too soon.

