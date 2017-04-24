Flora Cash are a Scandi duo that have taken upon themselves to sonically explore the diversity of human relationships. They go straight to places where tears are shed, chairs are thrown, discussions of parting are present, but the music is created regardless.

Having “met” on Soundcloud and instantly e-hitting it off musically, their “atmospheric in theme and vibe” material had soon after been supported by the likes of Noisey US, Paste, The Music Ninja, Earmilk, Interview Magazine, Clash Magazine, The Line Of Best Fit and more.

With the release of their album called “Nothing Lasts Forever (And It’s Fine)”, Flora Cash face their most challenging moments to date sewn deep into 10 beautifully crafted pieces of music.

“Nothing Lasts Forever (And It’s Fine)” does exactly what the title suggests. With each one of the ten songs on the record it helps the listener, as well as the band themselves, come to terms with the fact that although life can be hard, hearts can be broken and nothing lasts forever, it really is fine…

The album was out April 21st via the Swedish label Icons Creating Evil Art.