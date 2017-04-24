Formed in Cambridge, England in 2009, Clean Bandit is an electronic act that mixes dance with classical music to get their sound. The trio is a quartet made up of Jack Patterson, Luke Patterson, and Grace Chatto. They became friends while attending Jesus College at the University of Cambridge.

It was in 2010 with the release of their first single, “Mozart’s House”, off their debut album New Eyes that they gained attention. The single peaked at number 17 on the UK Singles Chart. It was with the fourth single off the album that they had their massive smash “Rather Be” featuring Jess Glynne in 2014 and it went to the top of the chart staying there for a month. “Rather Be” won them the 2015 Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording. In 2016 they released a couple of singles, “Rockabye” and “Symphony”, that shot them back to the top of the pop charts.

Using classical pieces from the likes of Mozart and Shostakovich they blend it with electronic or dance beats. Frequently they get guest vocalists like Zara Larsson, Sean Paul or Jess Glynne to appear on their songs.

Additional Information:

-Date: June 13, 2015

-Venue: Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre

-Website:

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Price: $35.65 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 9:30 p.m.

-Opening Act: Roman Gianarthur