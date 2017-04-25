Our wondrous Metropolis of Montreal may be turning 375 this year, and our glorious nation the big 150, but another cultural landmark is celebrating both its 50th year of bringing unforgettable theatre, musical and artistically expressive experiences to the community and its 10th year since reinventing and rebranding itself, referring of course to the landmark Segal Centre. Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Rubin has proudly unveiled the lineup for the coming irresistible season of seasons that will embody a fitting homage to an undeniably incredible decade at the Segal.

Rubin herself hit one out of the proverbial park with her helming of 2016’s runaway success Bad Jews. It was such a highly acclaimed production, this special anniversary seemed like the ideal time to trot it out for a whole new energetic audience of excited theatergoers to enjoy, and to implore a return trip for those fortunate enough to see it the first time around. But Ms. Rubin is equally excited by the world premiere dramatization about a national pastime and cultural staple: a production of The Hockey Sweater: A Musical. It will kick off Season 10 in classic Canuck style this coming October. Famous icons like Golda Meir, Marlene Dietrich, and Édith Piaf will explore groundbreaking territory and musical camaraderie in Golda’s Balcony and The Angel and the Sparrow, respectively. Important issues that affect and interest our beloved senior population will be explored in Marjorie Prime. An incredible human interest story amidst the political firestorm of apartheid will be beautifully broached in “Master Harold” … and the Boys.

There is much to celebrate at the Segal this fall. Join Rubin and the superlative staff and performers for the 2017-2018 season that will delight, provoke, and of course, entertain you like only the Segal Centre can.

Visit segalcentre.org for more details or call 514-739-7944.