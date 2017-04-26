The usual worries about watching a television mini series have gone away. Meaning the quality has gone way up. With BBC and Andrew Davies (he of the Colin Firth Pride & Prejudice fame) involved this becomes a no brainer. Oh, and did I mention it is also based on a Charles Dickens’ novel?

It is not the first time a film/television adaptation of this Dickens work has been attempted and I don’t think it is overstating things to say that this ranks right up there.

The Jarndyce case is one that has been going on for a long time. It has become rather famous. Famous for the fact that it seems to have no end in sight. The case revolves around who is the rightful heir(s) to the Jarndyce fortune. Two orphans, Ada (played by Carey Mulligan) and Richard (played by Patrick Kennedy), seem to be the most likely.

Legal drama intertwined with family drama is the circuitous route this tale takes. It is a plot that takes many twists and turns requiring that you pay attention or might get lost.

The entire cast does such a good job that it seems unfair to single out any particular one, but…Gillian Anderson turns in a rather restrained turn as the society woman with a secret from her past. Fans of the actress will delight in this different character for her. She goes through the entire production with precious few words and looking rather ghost-like. Plus she is very able to do a British accent having grown up there. Another standout was Anna Maxwell Martin.

Rather dark in look and tone it is done in a rather Gothic style, so if you are a fan of the genre then make sure you don’t miss this one. It is like reading a classic novel you can’t put down.

