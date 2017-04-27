Being one of the most successful French singers working today is what female singer Zaz is. That despite the fact that she no longer lives in her native country but has relocated to Seattle. The distance from France does not mean she has taken to recording in English. This has not hurt her commercial success. Zaz has stuck to singing in French She has sold over 3.4 million albums worldwide.

Her sound is a mix of distinctly French music, jazz, soul, and acoustic. Zaz has listed her influences as Bobby McFarrin, Elle Fitzgerald and Enrico Macias. What separates her from others is her wonderful voice; it is really distinctive and powerful. The most success single is “Je Veux” released in 2010 off her self-titled debut album.

Additional Information:

-Date: April 29, 2017

-Venue: Bell Centre

-Website: www.zazofficial.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Prices: $63.00, $73.25, $89.25 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 8:00 p.m.