New Single ‘Fall To My Knees’

Out Now Via Sony Music

Having known each other since they were at school, Kid Astray have always let their personal chemistry run through their musical direction. With influences ranging from MGMT to Passion Pit, the band’s intentions of creating hugely enjoyable pop music has been the cornerstone of their entire career thus far.

Their latest single release ‘Fall To My Knees’ continues this promising legacy by infusing a more euphoric sound into a more conventional electro-pop dynamic, resulting in a track that not only stands out from its peers, but is also enjoyable throughout.

“Right before the gig we got this idea that we wanted to make a music video out of it, showcasing the artwork for the single with animations and stuff. And also because we knew it would be a really cool gig on film.”