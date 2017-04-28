American ambient music project headed by Scott Hansen, who acts as the primary songwriter, producer and composer. The result is downtempo and ambient. The songs are all constructed in a very organic way using plenty of samples of humans talking or even just breathing.

The sound has been compared to other acts like DJ Shadow and Boards of Canada. It manages to have an old fashioned lo-fi sound while at the same time being quite modern. As such, feelings of nostalgia and childhood are interwoven inside the songs. In a live setting they are able to fuse electronic music with the playing of live instruments like drums, guitar and bass.

Tycho’s music has often been used in cartoons and other television shows. The outfit also received a Grammy nomination this year for Best Dance/Electronic Album for Epoch.

Additional Information:

-Date: April 30, 2017

-Venue: Metropolis

-Website: www.tychomusic.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.ticketmaster.ca

-Ticket Price: $35.00 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 8:00 p.m. (Doors @ 6:30 p.m.)

-Opening Act: Beacon