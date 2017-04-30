Every so often a film comes around that seems to have its finger on the pulse of society and it makes such an impact that it changes pop culture. Saturday Night Fever was that film in the late 1970s. It was in no way a classic film, but every young person alive at that time saw the picture. They related to it.

Tony (John Travolta – Grease, Hairspray) is a young man growing up in New York City in which his life revolves around going out to the disco to dance. On the dancefloor there are none better than Tony. Noticing a female dancer named Stephanie (Karen Lynn Gorney – Men in Black) one night at the club, Tony asks her to be his partner in an upcoming dance competition. Dancing is not only what Tony has on his mind as love is in the air. Stephanie resists his advances as she has aspirations and wants to go somewhere in life. Finally, it becomes too much and Stephanie moves across the rive to Manhattan. It takes a while for Tony to realize that he too is not happy with the direction his life is going in, so he meets her and they agree to help each other start afresh.

As you can tell by the synopsis of the film it is not rocket science we’re talking about here. The story is simple…maybe overly so, but who are we kidding everyone watches this film for two simple reasons: the music and Travolta’s dancing. Watching the film and listening to the music will cheer you up as everything about it is peppy and positive. The film is about escaping and the music will help with that.

Special Features:

NEW 4K RESTORATION completed under the supervision of director John Badham

Director’s Cut Version



Theatrical Version