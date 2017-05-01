The popular HBO series co-produced by Mark Wahlberg that was based loosely on his life. Winner of several Emmy Awards, this was one of the “must watch” series on television from 2004-2011.

Film actor Vince lives in Los Angeles and tries to cut through all the crap of the film industry with the help of his close buddies and agent. He and his “entourage” are from New York so it takes a while for them to adjust to life in L.A. The entourage is always on the lookout for the perfect movie for Vince in order to make him a huge star.

Vince, Eric, Drama, and Turtle are trying to squeeze as much as they can out of life in Hollywood. These lifelong friends will do anything to become part of the A list in Hollywood. Each trying to do it their own way. After watching the show you’ll begin t think like them, talk like them and act like them. Who wouldn’t want it? Though the season is short it still packs a punch.

Keep your eyes open for the plethora of guest stars like Mark Wahlberg (of course), Jessica Alba, David Faustino, Leighton Meester, Debi Mazar, Jimmy Kimmel, Sarah Silverman, Val Kilmer, Gary Busey, Scarlett Johansson, and Luke Wilson.

Special Features:

-Audio Commentary

-Season Index

-Behind the Scenes of Entourage