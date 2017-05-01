Since 1976 the London rock band The Damned has gone through ups and downs, but have never called it completely quits. Members of the band have come and gone with Dave Vanian (lead vocals) and Captain Sensible being the only constants. The Damned has also broken up a couple of times along the way. Hey, everyone needs a break now and then, no? But they are back together (in their latest incarnation) and on tour.

Considered by many as the British pioneers of punk rock, The Damned were the first to release a punk single and album. They are listed by bands like the Sex Pistols and The Clash as influences. As most bands do their sound has changed and evolved over the years. Later on they were credited with creating the goth rock genre. Lead singer Vanian led the charge with his vampire themed on stage costumes and dark lyrics.

Over their over 40 years together they have released 10 studio albums and been associated with several well known musicians like Chrissie Hynde, Jon Moss (Culture Club), Syd Barrett, Lemmy (Motorhead), and Sid Vicious (who they had asked to audition as lead singer).

Additional Information:

-Date: May 2, 2017

-Venue: Club Soda

-Website: www.officialdamned.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.boutik.gtickets.net

-Ticket Prices: $30.00, $170.00 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 7:30 p.m. (Doors @ 7:00 p.m.)

-Opening Acts: The BellRays and Police de Moeurs