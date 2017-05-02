One is from Florida and one is from Georgia. Makes sense based on the band name. This country music duo is made up of singers Brian Kelley (Florida) and Tyler Hubbard (Georgia). Hot right out of the gate they have been one of the most successful country music acts of this decade.

Their style of country has been dubbed bro-country. Though the sound of music does vary quite a bit what they sing about doesn’t. Most of their songs are about drinking, women, small towns, or pick up trucks. Together since 2010, Kelley and Hubbard know what works for them and sticks to it.

Not your stereotypical country act they cite rock bands such as Nickelback, Shinedown and Three Days Grace as their inspirations. As such they have cast their net wide which has allowed them to move amongst genres. This has resulted in plenty of album and singles sales as well as collaborating with acts like The Chainsmokers and Nelly. Along the way they have opened for such established acts as Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan.

Montreal is not exactly a hotbed for country music so it is not often that a country act comes through town. If you are a fan then don’t miss out on this opportunity to hear/see some live music.

Additional Information:

-Date: May 5, 2017

-Venue: Bell Centre

-Website: www.floridageorgialine.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Prices: $64.25, $78.25, $94.25, $111.25, $122.25 (plus handling charges)

-Show Times: 7:00 p.m.

-Opening Acts: Dustin Lynch and Chris Lane