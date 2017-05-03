Meet Toffe, a 26-year-old Swedish artist with “a sound as sweet as the name might suggest”. Originally from Kalmar, Toffe writes and produces all his own material, the first of which – Single ‘Painting Pictures’ - is making its Spotify/iTunes debut on 28th April.

Drawing inspiration from legends such as Peter Gabriel, Frank Zappa and Genesis, his music is a real fusion of styles. To…paint a picture, think both electronic and organic, topped with seamless synth layers, pop hooks, irresistible melodies and stirring lyrics.

With his first release Toffe takes indie-electro to a place Sweden often swerves. He is set aside from his peers with a full-on assault of beats and soaring vocals reminiscent of Michael Angelakos. The classic Swedish minimalism is nowhere to be found and we are met instead with 3 minutes 29 seconds of demanding indie-electro-pop…

…and the start of a committed relationship with our replay button.

‘Painting Pictures’, out on Spotify/iTunes 28th April via Quiet One Recordings/AWAL

Soundcloud – https://soundcloud.com/iamtoffe

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/not_toffe/

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/iamtoffe/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/NOTTOFFE