Whatever is good about this film, the fifth in the series, and it is not a lot, but whatever is good is mostly due to Kate Beckinsale. She has always been what makes this whole thing work. Mysterious as it is. Is it watching this lovely English rose run around in a rather tight latex outfit kicking ass? Is it the superior acting chops of the lead actress which is not usually the case in these types of films. Is it that husky voice and upper class English accent? Whatever the reason fans of fantasy/action/vampire films have stuck with it for 14 years. Though I have to say if they continue along this path they are going to see that even the biggest of fans will start staying away.

Selene (Kate Beckinsale – Underworld, Love & Friendship) is done. Done with being a vampire, a death dealer and just plain alive. She wants to be left alone by everyone. But that is not going to happen because she is so valuable. Valuable to her own kind because she is a skilled killer and they are being attacked and decimated by the lycans led by Marius (Tobias Menzies – from television’s Outlander) and Marius and the lycans want her daughter’s blood as its hybrid nature is quite unique and powerful.

Once again Selene is being hunted and this time it is by her own kind as well as by lycans. Pursued and double crossed. Who can she trust besides herself. Definitely David (Theo James – Divergent, Underworld Awakening) and surprisingly his father, Thomas (Charles Dance – The Imitation Game, Alien 3). Who she cannot trust is Marius and the very ambitious Semira (Lara Pulver – from television’s Quantico). They have to manage to keep her safe and try and stop the war between vampires and lycans.

This is the first time a woman is at the helm of the Underworld world. German film director Anna Foerster (directed episodes of Outlander and Criminal Minds) attempts to put her mark on the series by making it different from what came before. Using more weaponry and gun play rather than hand to hand combat. It just doesn’t work for the character. More was needed of the scenes inside the cage where Selene takes on Marius and Varga (Bradley James – from television’s Damien). Those were the best and reminiscent of what made fans fall hard for the Underworld series. Action sequences is what this film series was built upon and they are quite boring here.

Try as Beckinsale might she cannot do everything. She does not write the script nor direct the film. Both these were poorly done. Unsteady. David is no Michael. The character is not as compelling. Chemistry between Beckinsale and James is inferior to that between her and Speedman. If they are thinking of making another Underworld somehow Michael has to be brought back. Use Eve’s blood! Those behind the film like Len Wiseman have to bring him back and reinvigorate things.

We all know that films of this sort are not made expecting Oscar recognition. That being said there is a kind of level of quality expected even here. It should have a decent story, great action, good production values, and even some cheeky humour. Precious little of that is to be found within the Blood Wars. Kate Beckinsale and Selene deserve better than what happened here.

