Italy has long been a place on this globe which draws people towards it. Due to its art, food, romance, and landscapes. Another big plus is the music. An album like this has as its mandate to convey the heart and spirit of Italy through song. Going back to the 1950s and 1960s they have amassed a collection of some of the country’s most beloved and iconic songs. Alongside this history of Italian music lesson there are also some recordings of older songs by presentday singers who have been influenced by an era dubbed as La Dolce Vita. Iconic Italian singers like Teddy Redo, Flo Sandon’s Nicola Arigliano, Fred Buscaglione and Jula de Palma are here to be rediscovered in songs that show their affection for the American jazz of the time. Younger artists like Pink Martini, Quadro Nuevo, Marco Calliari, Gianmaria Testa and Emanuele Tozzi also share their talents. They show that the impact that the music from this country in the 50s and 60s can be felt even today. A highlight of this CD is the insightful and complete liner notes that includes plenty of little anecdotes and even a recipe for a traditional Italian cocktail. Enjoy your tour through Italy’s golden age of music.