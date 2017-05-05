Life for child stars is not an easy one. Time after time after burning bright early they crash and burn. Singer JoJo seemed to be on that path. She had a number one single on the Billboard charts in the year 2004 at the age of 13-years-old. She also did some acting in films like RV and Aquamarine.

Once one of the most popular and successful young singers then slowly things began to dry up sales and opportunity wise for her. JoJo disappeared for a while. There was no bad behaviour, mental break down or big scandal. Record label problems did not help. Soon she was releasing mixtapes instead of albums and there was a five year hiatus. Singles were released that did not sell.

Now she is back. In 2016, she released her first studio album in 10 years, Mad Love. There is no denying the girl can sing as she has been compared to the likes of Mariah Carey and Kelly Clarkson.

-Date: May 7, 2017

-Venue: Corona Theatre

-Website: www.iamjojoofficial.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Price: $35.00 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 7:30 p.m.

-Opening Acts: Craig Strickland and Locals Only Sound