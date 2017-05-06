This first-ever Oscar winner for ‘Best Picture’ is an exciting action spectacle with a romantic drama storyline. It stars some of the most popular actors of the 1920s including the legendary Clara Bow, dubbed by Hollywood as the ‘It’ girl. (Whatever ‘It’ was, she definitely had plenty!) Her big eyes, round face and innocent charms made her a key part of the story’s love triangle. Appearing in a small but memorable role is Gary Cooper who later went onto movie super-stardom.

WINGS will at times have you gasping in awe and on the edge of your seat, especially over the perilous biplane action in the skies. Never before had such (dangerous!) aerial sequences been done so brilliantly, setting standards for future films of its type. To this day, the drama and magic of some of the shots has never been equalled. To add authenticity to the experience, we are projecting ‘reel’ vintage film, not digital.

Coffee, tea, popcorn, sweet treats, beer and more will be offered before show time and at the intermission. Our previous screenings there in the last few years have been hugely popular so arrive early.

Running time of WINGS (1927) is approximately two hours.

WHEN: Saturday May 20, 7:30pm (doors open at 6pm)

WHERE: W.P. United Church 4695 deMaisonneuve W. (Vendôme metro)

ADMISSION: $15, $10 (students & 65+) cash only. INFO LINE: 514-738-FILM

FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/event s/940906816077431/ SITE: http://www.cineclubfilmsociety .com/