Formed in Atlanta, Georgia in 1999 out of the ashes of a couple of disbanded bands, The Black Lips is far from your typical rock band. They are outspoken and brash with full out energy live shows that have gained them quite a reputation. On stage don’t be surprised if there is plenty of theatricality of the provocative nature. For example, some nudity, vomiting, guitars on fire, and chickens. As their career has gone on the frequency of these things has decreased as they claim to have matured, but crazy things still happen.

After losing their lead guitarist in a car accident in 2002 they continued on and released their debut album in 2003. The band continued to gain a fanbase due to word of mouth after people saw their live shows. A combination of punk, blues, rock, doo-wop, and country made up their distinctive sound. Though they are deep into their career – spanning twelve years and seven (almost eight) albums – these guys still sound as rough around the edges (in a good way) as they ever have. Time has not smoothed them out. Garage music tinged with a little sixties psychedelic influence has always been their modus operandi.

-Date: May 9, 2017

-Venue: Le National

-Website: www.black-lips.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.admission.com

-Ticket Price: $34.00 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 8:30 p.m.

-Opening Act: Surfbort